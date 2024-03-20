Meghan Markle omits her name from new lifestyle brand: Here's why

Meghan Markle decided to drop her name from her newly launched lifestyle brand due to the former working royal's declining popularity in the USA.

In conversation with MailOnline, PR expert Sean O'Meara claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry's approaches to 'personal branding' have been changed due to the backlash since their Netflix documentary release.

The expert added, "They've each been less enthusiastic about associating their names and images with the projects they're working on."

Sean believes that the former working royals have been listening to the advice of their PR team, "who seemed to have been urging them to step back from the limelight."

Speaking of the former Suits actress's new project, the PR guru said that the "'private label' approach is a way to limit the amount of exposure Meghan gets while allowing the brand to form its own personality."

He further shared, "Often, taking steps to keep a founder separate from the brand they launch is done with one eye on an exit strategy. It's easier to sell a brand when it doesn't rely on a single persona for market presence."