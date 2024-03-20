Irish actor Emmet Bergin, known for role in 'Glenroe', passes away

Emmet Bergin passes away

Actor Emmet Bergin, known for playing businessman Dick Moran in RTE’s Glenroe, died of heart reasons on Friday, March 15, as confirmed by his family

In a statement to the network, his daughter Tara stated: "Sadly, dad died on Friday morning (15t.h March) at home. It was unexpected.”

"He had only recently been alerted to a possible heart issue and had been discharged from a short stay in hospital.”

"We thought and hoped he would be okay. We were all at home when it happened – my mum Sarah, my brother Gavan, and me. He was such an important presence in our lives. He will be greatly missed."

The actor who appeared in Glenroe from 1983 to 2001, also worked on stage with the Abbey Theatre, in plays including True West, The Silver Tassie, and Philadelphia, Here I Come!.

In addition, Mr Bergin appeared in the RTE drama The Clinic as well as The Burke Enigma.

The late actor is also known for his role as Sunday Independent editor Aengus Fanning in the 2003 biopic, starring alongside Cate Blanchett.

For the unversed, his brother Patrick Bergin is also a well-known Irish actor who appeared in films like Sleeping with the Enemy opposite Julia Roberts.