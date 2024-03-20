Ariana Grande’s grandmother makes history on Billboard Hot 100 charts

Ariana Grande used a recorded conversation of her ‘Nonna’ in the song’s outro

Ariana Grande isn’t the only one breaking Billboard records.

The pop icon’s beloved grandmother, Marjorie Grande – whom Ariana fondly calls “Nonna” – officially became the oldest living person ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Marjorie, who is 98 year old, was credited as a co-writer on Ariana’s song Ordinary Things from her new album Eternal Sunshine. In the song, the 30-year-old artist used a soundbite of her Nonna.



The track hit No. 55 on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week.



Talking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe last week, Grande reflected that the song – which is the last track on the album – answers a question that the whole album poses: “How do I know if I’m in the right relationship?”

The Grammy-winner revealed she found the answer when she heard her Nonna talking about her late husband, Frank Grande, and she pressed record.



Marjorie’s emotional words are used as the song’s outro: “And when he’ d come home and I’d see him, And when he’d come home and I’d see him, when he first gets off that train/ It was like God almighty arrived / It was like seein’ daylight / I mean, I could’ve packed up and left a million times, you know?/ It’s not that we never fought – you can overcome thay, you know? It’s very easy / And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight – that’s the worst thing you can do, don’t ever do that / And if you can’t and if you don’t feel comfortable doing it… You’re in the wrong place, get out.”