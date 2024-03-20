Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'intimate' moments amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "still very happy" during her break between Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly “still very happy” and enjoying spending time together during the Antihero hitmaker’s break between her Eras Tour.

According to an insider, the two “are spending time in Los Angeles together” and are “still very happy.”

The source exclusively told PEOPLE that Swift and Kelce are “so cute together.”

It further confirmed that the 34-year-old NFL star is currently on a break following the Chief’s Super Bowl win in February, adding: "Travis has been hanging out with friends and is having a good time just relaxing in L.A.”

Previously, the pair flew back from Swift’s Eras Tours shows in Singapore to L.A. to attend Gucci’s annual event titled as “The Party” together.

Another source at the same venue claimed that the two rehashed the night’s hysterics “on the patio and in great moods.”

Commenting on the pair’s aura the source told the outlet: "He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night.”

Lately, Swift performed at the Singapore National Stadium, with Kelce cheering for her in the crowd.

Fans spotted the couple shortly after, enjoying an intimate date at a mall.

For the unversed, the pop star will remain booked throughout the spring, approaching the April 19 release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.