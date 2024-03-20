'Scoop' official trailer: ‘An hour’ that changed everything for Prince Andrew

Scoop is the backstage pass to the actual events happened amid Prince Andrew's bomshell 2019 interview

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer of Scoop, which features the behind-the-scenes hustle of women who finally brought Prince Andrew in the hot seat for a bombshell interview.



Created by The Crown maker, Philip Martin, the Scoop star Billie Piper as Sam McAlister,—the interviewer booker— Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis,—the journalist who interviewed the Duke of York— Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew and others.

The upcoming Netflix flick is about two British institutions, Buckingham Palace and the BBC, clan up to break the story of a lifetime.

"I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew — to tell a story about a search for answers in a world of speculation and varying recollections," the director told Netflix Tudum.

"It’s a film about power, privilege, and differing perspectives and how — whether in glittering palaces or high-tech newsrooms — we judge what’s true," the Emmy and BAFTA winner added.

The upcoming film, based on true events that led to Prince Andrew’s eruptive 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, is slated to hit the video streaming platform on April 5.