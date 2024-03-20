Aaron Taylor-Johnson's James Bond casting gets disappointing update

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has not yet been finalized to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond despite recent reports.

An industry source refuted the ongoing speculations about the Kick Ass actor being “formally offered” the role of the secret agent in a tip to E! News.

The Sun was the first to disseminate the news about Aaron’s prospective casting in the upcoming installment of the spy franchise.

The internet expressed mixed reactions to the news, with users pitching in their own choice of actors for the esteemed role.

Jacob Elordi, Theo James, and Henry Cavill were among the fan-favourites to take over from Craig in the upcoming films.

An insider told the outlet on Monday that Taylor-Johnson is only days away from signing his contract as the studios prepare to make the big announcement.

They also claimed the screenplay for the upcoming installment is finally in the works, and the location for filming has been set at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

“He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up well from where Daniel left off,” the source added.