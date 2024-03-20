Kristen Stewart talks about most 'sickening' experience while filming 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Kristen Stewart approaches the task of recording private moments in a different way.

The actress, 33, recently declared that she finds "simulated" racy scenes unattractive to watch, thus she doesn't want to act in them.

“It’s not about showing simulated scenes on film. I’m so embarrassed by that. I’m so sick of watching it. I’m so sick of doing it,” Kristen said in her Them cover story on Tuesday.

That being said, the Twilight actress enjoyed the scenes that she and co-star Katy O'Brian shot for their upcoming film, Love Lies Bleeding.

“The ways that you let the person you’re with either take over or be consumed. Those were choices, and they were very articulate, yet nonverbal decisions that we made together,” she explained.

Kristen further added, “Literally, you could almost take the body out of it. You could tell me the right thing, and that’s what’s going to get me there. Tell me I am something to you. Tell me I can be taller than you, even though I’m 5’5, and you’re 5’10, and I’m there.”