‘Upset’ Lady Rose Hanbury is struggling amid ongoing affair rumours

Lady Rose Hanbury wants to be excluded from the current narrative surrounding her and Prince William.

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley is reportedly upset and frustrated by the ongoing affair rumours that links her to Kate Middleton’s husband, while the Princess of Wales recovers from her abdominal surgery.

“I know people who know the Marchioness of Cholmondeley very, very well, and she absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales,” royal exper Nick Bullen told Us Weekly about the matter.

“Even when those rumours broke a few years ago, she was very upset by them then. She’s still very upset by them now.”

Affair rumours between William and Rose started in 2019 when rumours swirled that Kate had a falling out with the Marchioness over the alleged infidelity.

Moreover, William was also seemingly spotted having dinner with Rose the same year. Kensington Palace never commented on the affair speculation, and the rumours died down.

The rumours resurfaced once again when Kate’s prolonged absence started to seem unusual with no sighting of the Princess anywhere.

Many jumped to conclusions that William and Kate’s marriage may be on the rocks and possibly heading for a divorce.

According to Bullen, the lack of information from Kensington Palace has fuelled the rumours, notn that “with these vacuums that are created, other people can be collateral damage.”