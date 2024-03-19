Ashley Park celebrates 'soul sister' Lily Collins birthday during shooting

Ashley Park celebrated her close pal Lily Collins's 35th birthday while filming highly anticipated season 4 of TV series Emily in Paris.



The actress, who played the role of Emily's best friend in the popular rom-com, shared two adorable videos of Lily on her Instagram handle on March 19.

In the first video, Ashley alongside the crew members of the drama can be seen extending birthday wishes to the Love, Rosie actress in French.

She wrote, "Birthday queen. And queen of our hearts everyday!!"

In the second video, Lily was seen expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards Ashley for being the best castmate.

The Beef actress penned a sweet note for the birthday girl, calling Lily her 'soul sister.'

She penned, "Getting to spend your birthday doing scenes with you all day is almost as special as getting to watch you grow and persevere and thrive through each new chapter of life."

Ashley added, "Thank you for always being there for me soul sister, I’m grateful for you everyday."

The on-screen friend duo first met on the set of Emily in Paris in 2020. Later, they turned each other's good friends off-screen as well.