Inside Giovanni Pernice's 'low-key' relationship with Molly Brown

Giovanni Pernice preferred to keep his relationship low-key

Giovanni Pernice confirmed his relationship status in February, offering insight into his bond with blonde beauty, Molly Brown.

According to reports, the Italian dancer preferred to keep it 'low-key' so as to avoid 'too much pressure' on both ends.

Previously, Molly shared a post in which the dancer could be seen all cozied up with her, who captioned the post as: "My love."

In response to her post, the Italian dancer took to his own Instagram Stories, sharing the photo alongside a heart face and red heart emojis.

This came after a source reported that the two were dating.

According to the Mirror, a source claimed in February that the Italian dancer was determined to keep his new relationship discreet as the Strictly Come Dancing alum has yet to comment on his reported romance.

The insider confirmed that Giovanni "didn't want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other."

Further adding, "Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and although it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them."

"The signs so far seem to be positive and he has let a few of his friends in on the secret. It’s very much a case of watch this space."