Jelly Roll sings haunting chorus in Joyner Lucas’ new song ‘Best For Me’

Joyner Lucas tapped country star Jelly Roll for his new song

Jelly Roll lent his vocals for Joyner Lucas’ new song Best For Me.

The rapper-turned-country star collaborated with Lucas on his new rap released Monday, as well as the accompanying music video.

Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll sang the chorus of the song, which is a single from Lucas’ upcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy.

“How can you love someone and learn to let them go? / How can we fall apart on things we’ll never know? / And isn’t it funny you can change your ways / For someone to fill in your empty space? / Tell me, is it really love if you have to ask if they’ll stay?” he crooned in the song’s intro while standing in front of a house.

The camera then panned to Lucas, 35, as he launched into his verse.



With its hard-hitting lyrics set over a melancholic melody, the song advocates for support for loved ones grappling with substance abuse and addiction.

“Living in hell, warned you when I gotta leave, like how can I breathe? And how you gon’ tell me addiction’s not a disease? F*** do you mean? / If it’s not a disease, then why has it gotten to me? It’s not what it seems / But you always be makin’ me feel like the problem’s me,” Lucas raps in his song.