King Charles makes first appearance after death conspiracy theory

King Charles heads to Buckingham palace from Windsor Castle

King Charles III, who's forging on with duty while battling cancer, was spotted being driven out of Windsor Castle on Tuesday in his first appearance since the rumours about his 'demise' set the internet ablaze.



The 75-year-old monarch was seen arriving at Clarence House in Westminster as he continues his cancer treatment.

The King was in high spirit and putting on a brave face to snub the rumours about his demise, sending the conspirators a message that he's very much alive and well.

British government and it's embassy in Moscow had to give update on King Charles III's health after Russian media shared "fake" Buckingham Palace statement about the monarch's "demise".



It comes after some Russian news sites and their associated social media accounts reported that the King had died aged 75 as a result of cancer complications, citing unnamed 'media' sources in stream of posts.



Images of a clearly fake statement from 'Buckingham Palace' was also circulated on social media.

However, King Charles's appearance has put the rumours to bed for once and all as he looked dashing in a suit in the back of a Bentley vehicle as it was driven with a police escort from his Berkshire home before heading to London.

After a short time in Clarence House, he was seen waving to the public. The King is continuing his treatment for cancer after the shock diagnosis in January.

On the other hand, Prince William also got back to work after being seen at Princess Kate’s side in first video since surgery. While, Kate Middleton is thought to be eyeing an Easter Sunday return as she continues to recover from her operation in January. Details of the Princess of Wales’ return to royal duties have been leaked as it was reported that a top secret project was being put together to plan for it.