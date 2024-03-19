Jimmy Kimmel to showcase producing chops in new Hulu show

Jimmy Kimmel is set to produce Marijuana Dispensary Series at Hulu

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to produce Marijuana Dispensary Unscripted Series High Hopes at the streaming platform, Hulu.

The TV-MA series, produced by Kimmel and ITV America, consists of six episodes and is said to debut on April 20 this year.

High Hopes is a reality series, revolving around workplace environment.

The official description for the series confirmed: “High Hopes is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights.”

It further stated: “As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder! This season builds to their biggest day of the year—4.20—as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?”

For the unversed, High Hopes is the latest reality series that will be produced under Kimmelot’s flagship.

The banner is known for producing award-winning ABC specials, including Live in Front of a Studio Audience, Prank Panel, Mark Rober’s Revengineers, and the reboot of Crank Yankers, among others.



