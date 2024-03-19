Kensington Palace 'secret plan' about Kate Middleton unearthed

Kensington Palace decides to end speculations about Princess Kate

Kensington palace is said to be working on a secret plan about Princess Kate's return to royal duties, according to a new report.

The palace has reportedly contacted two former aides for advice before organising the Princess of Wales' return to royal duties amid speculations about her health and appearance as fans seem to be restless to see the future Queen.

An insider told the Mirror: "The teams are working round the clock to devise the Princess of Wales’s back-to-work plan after weeks of immense pressure.



"They all know that the world will be watching after weeks of heightened speculation and often outlandish commentary on social media."

Kate Middleton , who underwent abdominal surgery in January, has not undertaken any royal duties this year with her last engagement coming in December 2023. She was seen alongside Prince William in Windsor just days ago.



Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024 and has been recovering over the last two months following the significant operation.



Kensington Palace outlined the royal's recovery timeline during their statement confirming the abdominal surgery in January. However, Kate is not expected to return to public duties until the week beginning April 15.

The palace is secretly working on a plan about Kate's return to public eye as the royal family is siting in headlines for all the wrong reasons. Princess Kate 's absence from public life has raised eyebrows.