Lupita Nyong’o planning 'long-term future' with Joshua Jackson

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are 'more than a fling,' claimed sources.

As reported by Heat Magazine, the new couple in the town are "madly in love" following their splits from their respective partners.

An insider shared that Lupita and Joshua's romance is "more than a fling – they’re totally exclusive and planning a long-term future together."

The source added, "Anyone who has seen them together will vouch for their chemistry, which is so hot, it’s insane."



"They literally can’t keep their hands off each other when they’re together," the tipster shared.

For the unversed, the couple sparked dating rumours towards the end of 2023 after Joshua parted ways from his wife of four years, Jodie Turner-Smith.

The former couple shares one child, a 4-year-old daughter named Juno.

Interestingly, the Black Panther actress also announced her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela during the same time.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram on October 20, 2024, Lupita shared that she finds herself "in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."