Gisele Bündchen feels 'happy, alive' around her new boyfriend

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying life to the fullest with her new love partner, Joaquim Valente.



The supermodel was married to Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, for over ten years and the two amicably parted ways two years ago.

Right after, Bündchen chose to move on with her life and started dating her jiu-jitsu coach after a few months of coping with the breakup. It appears that their love is solidifying daily.

"Gisele is very grateful for Joaquim," a source said to In Touch Weekly. "They have been practically inseparable. He makes her feel happy, sexy and alive, and she has fun with him."

There was an instant affinity between Valente and Bundchen when they started martial arts training for the model and her kids in 2022. Close insiders claim that they have a very strong emotional bond.

Bündchen romance rumours with her trainer started swirling in February 2023, after her divorce got settled with Brady.

"They are taking it slow," People magazine said at the time. "They started out as great friends. She's very private about it and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other."

"They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. Gisele is in a great space. Joaquim is perfect for her."

For those unversed, co-owner of a Miami-based academy alongside his brothers Pedro and Gui, Valente is a third-generation practitioner of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.