Sydney Sweeney teases new project with Glen Powell

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are in the news to create another romantic comedy.



The 26-year-old actor recently stated in an interview with Variety that she is excited to create more work in the genre after the success of Anyone But You.

When the journalist inquired about her expectations regarding the film's success, Sydney replied, “I get chills just talking about it. We are all so beyond grateful and ecstatic that it has been loved to the degree that it has been loved.”

“Seeing people shut off the outside world and feel all the emotions we wanted them to feel while we were making it, then leave the theatre singing and dancing and wanting to fall in love — that is what the movie theatre going experience is supposed to ignite inside you,” the Euphoria actress spoke of the film that raked $191.2 million worldwide.

Sydney then disclosed that she’s getting “so many romantic comedy scripts” sent.

"And I would love to do another one. It just has to be the right script,” she added.

Earlier, Glen also told the outlet that he and Sydney are “trying to find the next thing.”

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it,” he had said.

When the reporter quoted his comments to Sydney, she responded, “We’re fielding multiple scripts a week. It’s very exciting.”