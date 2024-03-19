Kate Middleton replaced by lookalike Heidi Agan in farm shop video?

Who is Heidi Agan, Kate Middleton's professional lookalike?

A video of Kate Middleton out and about with husband Prince William at the farmer’s market was released by TMZ in the wake of a rare sighting.

In the clip, the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared elated as they headed out of the market near Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

It came on the heels of ongoing speculations about her whereabouts owing to her prolonged disappearance following abdominal surgery in January.

However, royal watchers and internet users were convinced that she was replaced by a body double, or more specifically, her professional lookalike named Heidi Agan.

Who is Heidi Agan?

Heidi Agan was hired as a professional lookalike of the future Queen of England after being reminded of her uncanny resemblance to Kate on several occasions.

She worked as a waitress at the time Kate married Prince William in 2011, however, she later quit her job to make nearly 10 grand per week as a Kate Middleton lookalike.

Speaking to Business Insider in 2017, the single mother of o credited her luck as well as expressed gratitude for her job as a waitress to have been able to pursue the career.

“I was really lucky with the way things worked out and probably never would have got into this line of work if I hadn’t been a waitress in the first place.”

“It was the customer who got me into being a Kate lookalike,” she shared at the time.