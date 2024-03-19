Prince William, Kate Middleton's new video sparks more conspiracy theories

Kate Middleton sparked a brand-new batch of conspiracy theories following the release of an alleged video of her from the farmer’s market.
The Princess of Wales was accompanied by husband Prince William as the pair ran errands together at the market near their Windsor estate.
The Sun was the first to report the news about Kate’s rare sighting at her favourite farm shop in an attempt to diffuse swirling speculations about her whereabouts following abdominal surgery.
A video of the royals was shortly acquired by TMZ, which showed them looking elated as they headed out of the market.
However, the internet was less than convinced about the alleged sighting of Kate after nearly three months of disappearances.
It is pertinent to note that a paparazzi photo of the mom of three was also released in February, which saw her sitting in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother.
Moreover, a Mother’s Day photo of Kate and her kids was also posted on the Waleses’ joint social media accounts which was later confirmed to have been doctored.
Hence, when conspiracy theorists were quick to weigh in on the latest video of Kate Middleton with separate versions of the same conclusions that read as, “It’s not Kate.”
“That isn't her. Higher cheek bones, different smile, different walk, slimmer build. Carrying bag after abdo surgery. Body double,” claimed one user on X, formerly Twitter.
“i’m convinced they cloned her.”
Many assumed that the video dates back to pre-Christmas, pointing out decorations hanging by shops at the market.
“Are those Christmas decorations???? That doesn't look like Kate??? It may not even be Prince William!!!!!” another affirmed.
