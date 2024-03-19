Sophie Turner reignites divorce battle with Joe Jonas as peace talks hit deadlock

Sophie Turner is relying on court to make a decision about her marriage with Joe Jonas.

The Games of Thrones star is said to have reactivated divorce proceedings with her estranged husband after failing to reach an agreement during mediation.

The Jonas Brothers star initially filed for divorce from Turner in September, and the couple has been in a custody battle for their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, since then.

According to TMZ, the actress reached out to the court judge to end their marriage and rule on who gets custody of their daughters.

Turner and Jonas sparked headlines after the former filed a child abduction claim against the musician for hiding their children’s passports to prevent them from travelling to the UK.

The pair later went into mediation to settle the dispute privately, which was dubbed “ongoing and productive” by lawyer of the Do Revenge actress.

They were married for four years before the rumours of separation began swirling in August 2023. Jonas officially filed for divorce a month later.

Though the real reason for their estrangement has not been revealed, it has been widely claimed that the Sucker singer was fed up with Turner’s social nature.

A ring camera controversy was also ignited, with sources claiming that Joe decided to divorce Sophie after catching her talking about him negatively to a friend on video.

