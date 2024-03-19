New James Bond actor revealed following Daniel Craig's exit

Daniel Craig is set to be replaced by THIS actor in James bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is understood to be the next James Bond in the spy universe.

According to the Sun, the 33-year-old actor is weighing its options after being “formally offered” the job of the secret agent after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021.

Rest assured, the production company of the film series is confident that the Kick Ass star will end up and sign the agreement.

The last James Bond film, starring Craig in the titular role, was released in 2021. The next one in the series of multiple installments has since been delayed due to last year’s Hollywood strikes.

Insiders told the outlet that the screenplay for the upcoming installment is finally in the works, and the location for filming has been set at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” the source said.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

“He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up well from where Daniel left off,” they added.

Dishing on his thoughts on being tipped for the highly-esteemed role, Aaron said last week: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”