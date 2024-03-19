Piers Morgan questions the authenticity of Kate Middleton's new video

Piers Morgan reacted to the most talked about video of Princess Kate, saying people find it hard to believe it's her.



On March 19, the British journalist took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote two different opinions about Catherine's first public appearance since her abdominal surgery.



In his first tweet, Piers said that it was a great sign of relief to see Catherine happy with Prince William during their trip to Windsor farm shop.

However, soon after his first tweet, the royal commentator questioned the authenticity of the Princess of Wales's latest outing, as many fans claimed that the lady in the video was not Kate.

Piers wrote, "Great to see (via @TheSun) Kate laughing and joking with William on their shopping trip. She’s obviously recovering well. This should end a lot of the conspiracy theories…"

Later, he added, "UPDATE: Nobody on here believes it’s them (it is…) so the conspiracy theories have increased."

Replying to the tweet of a royal expert, One fan wrote, "That’s not Kate…please be guided Piers."

Another fan chimed in, "The whole thing is so crazy. Kate should just make a video saying "Hi guys, thanks for everyone's concern. I am fine. Here I am. Ok, bye." The fact she doesn't..."