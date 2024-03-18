Orlando Bloom offers insight into his special family time

Orlando Bloom reveals what family time looks like

Orlando Bloom has recently offered insight into his “special” family time.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said, “Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table.”

“It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure,” remarked the 47-year-old.

Bloom stated, “It's games, it's play. It's connection. It's holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot.”

The actor, who shares a three-year-old daughter with fiancé Katy Perry, would appear in the three-part Peppa wedding special that will start premiering on March 25 on Nickelodeon.

Earlier in November 2023, Bloom’s daughter made her first public appearance as she attended her mom’s Las Vegas residency.

In a clip shared on X by a fan, Perry said, “Daisy! I love you so much. You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here.”

Meanwhile in a 2022 interview with the outlet, Perry revealed her daughter is equal parts with mom and dad.

“Daisy is great. She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters,” mentioned the actor.

Bloom noted, “So, the combination of us both is definitely coming out.”

“It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes,” she added.