Kate Middleton to make major announcement soon

Kate Middleton forced to miss St Patrick’s Day parade

Kate Middleton, who was spotted visiting farm shop near Windsor with Prince William, will make big announcement soon as her absence from St Patrick’s Day parade sparked reactions.

The Princess Of Wales's surprising appearance comes after she was forced to skip a St Patrick’s Day parade even being honourary colonel of the guard.

Kate's latest appearance suggests as she was fit to attend the event, but the future Queen was replaced by Lady Ghika, wife of Lieutenant colonel Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, as stand in for St Patricks Day Parade.



Princess Kate's absence has once gain fueled speculations about her and William's relationship with the King as fans are questioning why she did not attend the ceremony if she's able to move or walk around the Windsor.

However, Princess Kate was honoured by the Irish Guards in her absence at the annual St Patrick's Day Parade.



Royal insiders and Kate Middleton's friends have claimed that "the future Queen will soon make a major announcement about her future plans."

The Prince and Princes of Wales's social media accounts shared the video of the Irish Guard practicing for the annual parade with caption: "Happy St Patrick’s Day!

During the same ceremony, Kate addressed the guard with a heartfelt speech, saying, "I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

Last week on Commonwealth Day, Kate was photographed leaving Windsor Castle in car with William as she reportedly headed for 'private appointment', while the Prince made his way to the service at Westminster Abbey.



One Kate's friend, on her latest appearance, told The Sunday Times: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

