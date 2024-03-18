Mel B reignites fans hopes for a Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury

The Spice Girls recently celebrated their 30 year anniversary



Mel B is keeping fans on the edge of their seat for a Spice Girls reunion.

Following their 30 year anniversary, the 48-year-old singer first teased a reunion last week. Fans were hoping that the reunion would happen at the upcoming Glastonbury music festival, but their hopes were crushed when the iconic girl group didn’t secure the iconic Sunday Legends slot.

However, on Monday’s episode of the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Mel B coyly reignited fans' hopes.



“You don’t know that we’re not doing Glastonbury,” she said,adding, “We are talking about doing something together – I can’t say what it is ‘cos I always get into trouble. Loose lips sink ships and I’m not about to sink the ship.

The America’s Got Talent judge then stopped herself from revealing anything further, saying “I’ve had the kibosh put on me this time round, but my aim is to get us back into the studio, that would be nice.”

Mel B sent fans into a frenzy last week by announcing the reunion during her appearance on UK TV show Loose Women.

“Oh no, we are definitely doing something. I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go. We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble,” she said.

The group recently celebrated their 30th anniversary by sharing a video montage of some never-before-seen footage of the girl group’s earlier days, including their audition tape, to their Instagram.

Alongside the video, they wrote, “What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one.”