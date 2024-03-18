Jennifer Hudson 'scared' to marry Common

File footage

Jennifer Hudson recently offered insight into her relationship with Common, admitting that she’s still unsure of her ‘playboy’ boyfriend, according to Bossip.

The musician was previously engaged to David Otunga however, after the pair broke up in 2017, Jennifer was afraid to make progress in her romantic relationship with Common.

There have been speculations about Hudson taking things 'slow' with beau after her strained relationship with her former fiancé.

The singer was reportedly 'scared' to commit and vowed not to marry anyone or rush into a hasty relationship at the time.

According to an insider who broke the news to a reliable outlet, Jennifer was "adamant she would never marry" after her ‘toxic’ relationship with David Otunga, as the musician reportedly believed that it "isn't in the cards for her."

The insider further added via Radar Online, noting: "But then Common came into her life and swept her off her feet!"

However, the star is worried about Common’s past with "so many famous women," pulling away from making a hasty decision.

For the unversed, things escalated quickly between the two shortly after Hudson’s breakup, particularly when they worked together on the film Breathe.



Hudson and Common’s relationship bloomed after they were spotted dining together in Philadelphia in 2022 as per UsWeekly Magazine.

However, the duo officially confirmed their relationship on hers talk show.