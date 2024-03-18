Usher shares his family’s reaction to his surprise Las Vegas wedding

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea have been dating since 2019 and share two children

Usher’s Las Vegas wedding to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea took the whole world by surprise – including his own family!

Last month, the King of R&B, 45, tied the knot with Goicoechea, 40 – the same day he performed a medley of his greatest hits at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the 2024 NAACP Image awards on Saturday – where he won Entertainer of the Year – Usher reflected on the “incredible moment.”

“My mother was there, her mother was there, our kids were there, out immediate family was there,” he recollected, admitting that he and Goicoechea had decided to get married that very night as a “button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run.”

He was referring to his residency show, My Way, which concluded in December 2023.

“Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I’m like, ‘No no no no, we’re having a wedding right now.’ They’re like, ‘What?!’” he recalled.

The OMG! hitmaker further hinted at possibly having another “incredible, over-the-top wedding.”

Usher and Goicoechea started dating in 2019 and have welcomed two children since: 2-year-old Sire and 3-year-old Sovereign.

During his NAACP acceptance speech, he gave a shout-out to his new wife and children.

“They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman, and for that I thank my mother and my beautiful wife Jennifer for holding me down,” he said, adding, “My kids, I love you guys so, so much.”