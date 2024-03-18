Timothée Chalamet keeping Kylie Jenner's romance low-key for This reason

Timothée Chalamet wants to be known for his work rather than who he is presently dating, claimed a source.

As reported by OK! magazine, an insider claimed that the Dune star did not enjoy the attention he got from Golden Globes appearance with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The source shared, "Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there."



"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating," the report added.

However, the source further shared that the Wonka actor also "wants to protect his relationship" with the beauty mogul.

These comments came soon after Timothée and Kylie were spotted at an ice cream amid their breakup rumours.

For the unversed, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their romance with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA, in September 2023.



Before Timothée, the successful businesswoman was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.

The former couple share a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.