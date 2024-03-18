Han So Hee's agency takes legal action over malicious posts

Han So Hee's agency warned against consequences for malicious posts and comments

Han So Hee’s agency recently announced plans to take legal action against malicious posts and comments.

The South Korean actress, who previously admitted to being in a relationship with actor Ryu Jun-yeol, is currently going through a crucial time due to speculative posts amid rumors of a “transit romance.”

On March 18, Han’s agency 9ato Entertainment officially released a statement, warning critics against the consequences.

The statement read: "However, being a human before being an actress, she is experiencing a very difficult time emotionally due to speculative posts and malicious comments that are being written indiscriminately.

"In relation to this, we will take strong action against those who write or circulate any malicious content that damages the reputation of our artist, regardless of the degree of its severity. Please report any additional tips to 9ato_protect@naver.com.

"Our company and the actress deeply reflect on the troubles caused to many people during the process of announcing her relationship. We will closely watch over our actress to ensure that she can move in the right direction and will put in our full effort to protect our artist."

The agency emphasized the safety of Han So Hee given the threats surrounding her relationship.

For the unversed, this comes after the internet was flooded with malicious posts and comments about the actress following her relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol.