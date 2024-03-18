Miriam Margolyes hits back at criticism on adult ‘Harry Potter’ fans remark

Miriam Margolyes is unfazed amid backlash on her divisive remarks on 'Harry Potter' adult fans

Miriam Margolyes stood firm in her stance regarding adult Harry Potter fans, insisting they should 'grow up' and move on from their obsession with the franchise.



Following the buzz caused by her initial comments, the 82-year-old actress appeared in another interview and was questioned about her perspective amid the backlash.

Addressing the criticism, she remarked, "I’m not unhappy about it."

"I just think that it’s for children," she remained staunch on her divisive viewpoint on Australia’s ABC News Breakfast.

While Margolyes acknowledged Harry Potter as "a great series" and "a wonderful set of films," taking pride in her association with it, she expressed disappointment with adult fanatics, urging them to "move on to other interests" as "it was 25 years ago."

For the unversed, Margolyes raised eyebrows when she initially voiced her thoughts on adult Harry Potter fans.

"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now," she remarked in an interview with New Zealand’s 1News.

"It’s for children…[adults] get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We are having a Harry Potter theme wedding,'" she shared her frustration.

Margolyes played Professor Pomona Sprout in the 2002 film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and reprised her role in the 2011 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.