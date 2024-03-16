'Among Us' animated series gets voice over by stellar cast

Owen Dennis to lead 'Among Us' animated series as creator and executive producer.

Among Us animated series has announced its inaugural voice cast members, as per sources at Variety.

Randall Park, recognized for his roles in Always Be My Maybe and Fresh Off the Boat joins alongside Yvette Nicole Brown, known for her work in Community and The Odd Couple.

Additionally, Elijah Wood, celebrated for his performances in The Lords of the Rings trilogy and Wilford, and Ashley Johnson, renowned for her contributions to The Last of Us and Blindspot, are set to lend their voices to the adaptation of the immensely popular mobile game.

This development follows Variety's exclusive report in June 2023, disclosing the series' inception under the collaboration between CBS Eye Animation Productions and Innersloth, the independent game studio behind Among Us.

Owen Dennis is slated to take on the roles of creator and executive producer for the upcoming project.

According to the official logline, the series draws inspiration from the game's premise, wherein "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs."

Titmouse will handle animation duties for the series.

Joining Dennis in the executive producer lineup are Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser from Innersloth, alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse.