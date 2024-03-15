Dwayne Johnson exacts revenge on Kevin Hart for making him do NSFW scene

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just got back at Kevin Hart for making him do a stripping scene in their 2016 flick, The Central Intelligence.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the Jumanji star, 51, and host Barrymore, 49, played a rapid-fire round on the Final Five segment.

Fishing a question out of her fanny-pack, Barrymore asked, “Kevin Hart convinced you to show your fanny on screen. How would you describe Kevin’s fanny?”

After a long and careful consideration, Johnson finally said, “Um… wildly small. And muscular, maybe?”

This elicited a roar of laughter from the audience.

Barrymore, who was hilariously dressed up as Johnson in the interview, chimed in with, “Teeny-tiny.”

In 2016, the Moana voice actor told E! News about how he ended up baring his backside in the hit comedy film.

“I remember sitting at the table and the question was, ‘Are you going to show your butt in this movie?’ And I was like, ‘Nah,’” he recalled.

“[But then] Kevin was like, ‘Yes, you should.’ It got a little uncomfortable,” he admitted.