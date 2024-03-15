Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly faces backlash for flaunting flashy car

Gordon Ramsay's daughter shows off car in new IG post

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly sparked controversy after flexing on her new supercar on social media.

The 24-year-old influencer instantly made headlines, taking to social media platform earlier this week to flaunt her vehicle with a teasing caption that read: “Race ya,” adding a winking emoji.

In the snap, Holly could be seen posing alongside her brand-new vehicle.

As soon as she dropped the picture on Instagram, Ramsay left a comment under her post, adding: "Drive carefully please @hollyramsayy."

While many of her fans praised the young digital content creator’s newest addition, others accused Holly of flaunting "wealth passed down" by her celebrity chef father.

Netizens targeted the influencer, leaving negative remarks.

One user commented: "That car drives you, pose in front of it all you want, you can’t afford it your dad can - big difference! #thankyoumomanddaddy."

Another user chimed in, adding: "Most kids get a ford fiesta lx," a second added before a third harshly questioned: "Did daddy buy you a car?"

A third added: "Ridiculous."

Another comment read: "So Gordon it is your car."

Amid all the backlash Holly received on the platform, her fans were quick to jump in, penning down heartfelt comments for the influencer.

A fan supported the TV chef’s daughter, noting: "Cringe some of these comments, let a girl have fun geez."