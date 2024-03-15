Piers Morgan makes big claim about Prince William amid Kate-gate saga

British TV presenter Piers Morgan believes that Prince William is "trying to cover something up" amid Kate Middleton's health woes.

The 58-year-old revealed that he's "been told some" things which he can't confirm are true, but if they are, it's quite worrying what's going on with the royal family.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host talked about this big news on his YouTube channel on Wednesday night where he showed clips from American TV shows in which they were talking about what's happening with the future King and Queen, according to Mirror.

For the first time, the outspoken TV presenter appeared agreeing with something said by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's side about the situation.



After showing a short clip from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the comedian teases the royal family, Morgan spoke to his audience: "He [Colbert] then went on to make some extraordinary allegations about the state of William and Kate's marriage, which I won't repeat."



Next, the people tuning into Piers Morgan Uncensored saw a video of British comic John Oliver joking on an American show. He said, cheekily: "There's a non-zero chance Kate Middleton died 18 months ago."



Morgan, who always defended the Firm against harry and Meghan's attacks, expressed his deep concern for the family, especially as King Charles is battling an undisclosed type of cancer.

"Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories," said Morgan.



He then welcomed three guests to discuss the issue further. During the debate, Morgan shared his thoughts: "On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial - she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong - or it could be that they're hiding something."

He added: "I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us - we're not there."