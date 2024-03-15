Kim Kardashian aims to tie the knot for fourth time with 'someone special'

Kim Kardashian might get married for the fourth time with 'someone very special,' claims a relationship expert.

The successful businesswoman, who is reportedly dating Odell Beckham Jr, made a surprising statement about finding love again on her family's show, The Kardashians.

Amid this confession, relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror that the Skims founder may not marry anytime soon. However, Kim "would probably take someone who was truly special and a great fit for her."

The expert said, "There is definitely a chance that Kim could get married for a fourth time, but it seems like she is in no rush to do so."



Louella believes that the socialite has learned and grown from her last marriage to Kanye West.

She added, "As a mother of four and a successful businesswoman, she may not see the need or desire to get married again any time soon, and it would probably take someone truly special."

Louella further shared there is no doubt that Kim is "romantic at heart" and would not completely close the door to "finding true love and getting married in the future."

However, the expert believes that the popular TV personality is presently "content with focusing on herself, her children and her businesses" rather than "actively searching for someone she could marry."