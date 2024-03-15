Irish singer ‘world-class talent’ Angela McCluskey dies at 64

Irish singer Angela McCluskey passes away at 64

Legend Lost Angela McCluskey, Irish singer/songwriter died at the age of 64 of unknown reasons.

The ‘world-class talent’ reportedly took her last breath on Thursday, March 15.

Her Instagram page took to handle in a post later that day in a statement that read:

"The spark has gone but the love lives on' We are devastated to tell you that our beloved Angela McCluskey has left us to be with her fellow angels.

"Never did anyone live life more fully, love more generously, sing more….well, just….more. Angela sang just as she breathed. Her life was a song, and she was music.

"She will be missed more than any of us can say, but our love for her and her love for her beloved Paul, her siblings Gerard, Alan and Muriel, and all her family and friends will live forever. Please light a candle for our darling."

According to sources, GoFundMe is raising $85,000 for the deceased’s family as they go through a difficult period.

The fund shared a statement that noted: "There is no other way to begin this other than to say that our beloved Angela has left us."

"We are naturally worried about her dear Paul but we will help him pick up the pieces; just know that he is surrounded with love and, in time, will be okay."

The singer who was a part of the Wild Colonials and is widely known for her vocals on the 2001 Télépopmusik track Breathe, was remembered by stars Rain Phoenix and singer Shirley Manson on various social media platforms.