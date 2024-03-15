Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan gears up for mind-bending role

Jamie Dornan takes the main role in The Undertow alongside Mackenzie Davis

Jamie Dornan has joined next Netflix venture, The Undertow, to play double roles after the release of The Tourist season two.

According to Deadline, The Undertow was unveiled on Wednesday evening at the Next on Netflix event in London.

The crime fiction flick will feature the Fifty Shades of Grey star in the role of identical twins named Adam and Lee alongside Mackenzie Davis.

The plot of the upcoming Netflix UK drama series is described as Nicola (Davis) grapples with her loveless marriage with Adam before dramatic turns of events lead her to encounter Adam’s long-estranged identical twin brother, Lee, crashing back into her life.

The story follows as their romantic entangled past poses threats to destroy her present.

The impending series is based on Twin, created by Kristoffer Metcalfe under the Nordisk Film Production AS.

Additionally, The Undertow, helmed by Complete Fiction and Wiip, is scheduled to kick off production later this year in the Scottish Highlands.

This series marked Dornan's third with the global video streaming platform.

Earlier, he starred in the spy thriller Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot.

Recently, his BBC drama The Tourist was also switched from Max to Netflix in the U.S.