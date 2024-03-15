Lindsay Lohan recalls emotional meltdown when her son watched her movie

Although Lindsay Lohan doesn't enjoy seeing her own films, she acknowledged that she became upset when she noticed her son enjoying one of her favourite films.



When the actress visited The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the host inquired about her viewing habits for the films in which she had acted. She can't, according to Drew Barrymore, since it seems "indulgent."

Despite her claim that she doesn't actively seek out films, Lohan occasionally has one playing in the background.

“I mean, if someone wants to watch it and I’m there, I put it on and I’m like cooking in the kitchen or I have to run upstairs or I’m busy doing something else, ’cause it’s hearing my voice that I’m like, ‘Eh,'” she explained.

The actress, who played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 film The Parent Trap, was moved to tears when she saw her 8-month-old son Luai watching it.

“I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time,” she recalled. “And I opened the door and he was watching The Parent Trap. It was just on the TV.”

Lohan continued, “And I started crying because I’m like, he doesn’t even know that’s Mommy yet. I was like, do I turn it off or do I just…he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then. So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it’s me because it sounds like me. But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it.”

In the Nancy Meyers-directed movie, the actress starred with Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix, and Lisa Ann Walter.