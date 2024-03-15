Billie Eilish dedicates 'What Was I Made For?' win to choir teacher

Billie Eilish is inspiring pride in her former choir instructor!



There was one person Eilish couldn't forget to thank after she and her brother Finneas, 22, won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? from Barbie at the 2024 Oscars on March 10.

“Ms. Brigham, thanks for believing in me,” the “Ocean Eyes” hitmaker said before the crowd.

She added, “Ms. T, you didn’t like me, but you were good at your job.”

Mandy Brigham said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she missed the announcement during the annual awards show, but she quickly understood.

“I was at the tennis matches at the Indian Wells Open. And then I started to get text messages. More text messages than I’ve ever received in my life,” the now-retired instructor said in the interview published Thursday.

Beginning in 2010 when Eilish was 8 years old, the renowned teacher instructed the Grammy winner at the Los Angeles Children's Chorus.

She was, to put it mildly, "flabbergasted" when she learned about the mention.

“I never expected anything like that would ever happen to me,” she told the outlet.

She also expressed to the source how much it meant to her that Eilish acknowledged her influence even after all these years.

“That’s the ultimate compliment for a teacher,” she added.