Julie Andrews expresses 'happiness' for 'Princess Diaries 3'

Julie Andrews shares contentment with the possibility of Princess Diaries 3, however, the actress believes not every good thing needs further addition.



The 88-year-old actress responded to a question on whether there would be a third Princess Diaries film by telling TODAY.com that "sometimes it's best to leave a good thing alone."

"It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, 'til it’s dead."

The first movie debuted in theatres 23 years ago. With Anne Hathaway as her granddaughter Mia Thermopolis, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the film.

The movie chronicles Mia's journey upon discovering that she is the heir apparent to the kingdom of Genovia. In the 2004 follow-up, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Mia takes the throne.

According to Andrews, she has been contacted "so many times" about doing a sequel, and she would "be very happy if we did do another one. But I don’t expect to," she told the publication.

In a 2019 Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen broadcast, Hathaway disclosed that there was a "script for the third movie."

"I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," Hathaway said at the time.

While acknowledging that "there was dialogue" regarding the idea, Andrews told the outlet that "nothing had been realised."

"And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can't be sure," said Andrews.