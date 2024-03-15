Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am' with a special note

Zayn Malik dubs upcoming album a 'special project' on ‘What I Am' release

Zayn Malik, former One Direction member, deemed his Room Under the Stairs album as a 'special project' on the release of his first single What I Am from his upcoming fourth solo album.

In his latest post over social media, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker offered an insight into his impending album, set to release on May 17.

Marking the release of his new song with the caption, "WHAT I AM OUT NOW…" the Pillowtalk chart-topper attached a picture of a message.

The note read, "This song is the first release of a special project I’ve been working on for years."

Additionally, Malik’s fans were ecstatic over his latest release and flooded the comments section with praises.



One fan lauded the What I Am composition, "The vocals, the lyrics and the instrumental are all top tier. Zayn keeps making bops fr!!"

"THE ZROUGHT IS OVER," another noted.

"I’m so proud of you, Zayn!! I’ve supported you since I was 7. I’m 20 now which is crazy too say but I’m so glad that I’ve been here this long I can’t wait to hear the album and this song I love you!!![red heart emojis]," a third member of Zquad chimed in.