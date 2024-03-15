'Suits L.A.': Bryan Greenberg from 'One Tree Hill' to join spinoff

File Fooatage

Suits L.A.’s cast seems to be getting bigger and bigger.



NBC confirmed the casting of One Tree Hill's Bryan Greenberg in Suits: L.A on March 14., a spinoff of Suits, as per E! News.

The actor is slated to play the role of Rick Dodsen, the protégé of Ted Black (Stephen Amell) at a Los Angeles' Black Lane Law.

The legal, who is about to receive a promotion, is trying to outsmart Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), a sharp-witted and determined rising star who also works in the company's entertainment department.

The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt and The Cosby Show's Troy Winbush enhance the cast even more.

Bryan announced the casting on his Instagram as well, “Suiting up! #NextChapter.”

The actor was greeted by his wife Jamie Chung in the comments section, "Let's goooooooii," she wrote.

Brian shares 2-year-old twin boys with Jamie.

The actor was also congratulated by his One Tree Hill costars.

Bryan's One Tree Hill family also had no objections to his new role.

"Yeah, Boss!!!!" Hilarie Burton commented, with James Lafferty typing "YES," with three fire emojis.