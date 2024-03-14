Ryan Gosling pays homage to Eva Mendes in new film ‘The Fall Guy’

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together since 2011 and share two daughters

Ryan Gosling forever immortalized his love for his longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes on the big screen.

While promoting his upcoming movie, The Fall Guy, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he paid tribute to one of Eva’s late dogs, a Belgian Malinois named Hugo who Eva once described as her “first love.”

During the Q&A session at the Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, the Barbie star told the Hollywood Reporter that his character’s canine companion in the film is a nod to Hugo.

“Eva used to have a dog named Hugo who was a Belgian Malinois who was an attack dog He only spoke French,” Ryan joked.

“He passed now, so this is my homage to him," he said.

Hugo passed away in 2014.

Over the years, Eva has spoken very fondly about here dogs.

“@cesarsway has helped me SO much – with my first love Hugo (my Belgian malinois) and now my sweet Lucho – to become a better human to my dogs,” she once wrote in an Instagram post.

In 2018, she told People Magazine, “The love that you have for your dog, and how you are with your dog, I think, is really similar to how you are with your children,”

“Hugo – who, again, I miss so much – he prepped me for motherhood. George, who I miss so much, prepped me for motherhood. It was the best training that I could have," she said.