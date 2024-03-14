King Charles, royal family turn back on Princess Kate?

Royal family has allegedly distanced themselves from Kate Middleton after her photo blunder and apology amid ongoing social media attacks against the future Queen.



King Charles, Prince William's silence sparked reactions from fans, with few accusing "the seniors have turned their back on Kate during her difficult time." While, some others still believe that "the Princess of Wales would soon emerge with new big royal protocol."

Buckingham Palace and Kensington palace are facing mounting pressure to release specific details about the future Queen's health. However, the royal family still cling to Kate's privacy request, saying she's "doing well".

It seems as King Charles and other members of the royal family have stop being involved in any new controversy amid ongoing crisis with in the family.

Some social media users have also turned against ailing Catherine since she released her and children's altered image to quash rumours about her health and mental well-being, however the stunt backfired and Kate had to issue an apology after taking the responsibility of editing the photo.



Joe Biden's administration also took a thinly-veiled dig at Princess Kate over her photo blunder. When asked if the White House would digitally alter a picture of the President and other US officials, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded as saying: "Digitally altered? Not that I know of I would say no.

"Why would we digitally alter photos? Are you talking about what's going on in the UK?"

She continued: "What does the Monarch[y] have to do with us? No, that is not something that we do here."



Several news agencies that initially published the photo withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation. The global news organisation has announced it will conduct a review of all images issued by the royal family.

Despite all the uproar and backlash, Kate Middleton is still the nation’s favourite member of the royal family, according to a new poll.

