Taylor Swift scared of losing Travis Kelce after 'TTPD' release

Taylor Swift scared of losing Travis Kelce after her new album release

Taylor Swift fears that her fame might ruin her romantic relationship with Travis Kelce.



As reported by Page Six, the globally known musician "wants a happy ending with Travis," but she is "worried about jinxing things."

An insider added, "There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame," which may cause tension between her and Kelce in future.

"Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world," the source said.

According to the report, Swift's concerns has grown after the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in which she addresses her past relationships and traumatic phases of her life.

An insider said about the singer's new album, "It’s stressful, you feel vulnerable. It’s her most complicated piece of art."



For the unversed, Swift opened up about the saddest chapters of her life in TTPD, seemingly hinting at her six-year-old relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.



Following her split from the British actor in April 2023, the singer and the NFL athlete sparked romance rumours at the end of the year.