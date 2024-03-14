'Eternals 2' scrapped by Marvel Studios in bid to produce 'less risk' films

Eternals 2 starred Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek among others

Marvel Studios has reportedly decided against moving forward with the plans for a sequel to Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and more.

According to internet personality Daniel Richtman, the studio execs are determined to steer clear of installments posing uncertainty over their success rate.

Instead, they are said to be focusing on less risks with their movies and more guaranteed hits.

Following its release in 2021, the first installment of Eternals was met with a lukewarm reception over its convoluted storyline and poor CGI.

Rest assured, fans were all geared up for a hopefully better sequel after renowned singer Harry Styles was introduced as Eros, brother of Avengers’ villain, Thanos, in the post-credit scene of the film.

Besides that, there were multiple storylines for each character that were left open in hopes to be addressed in the now-axed sequel.

“I didn't like the movie but it had a big cliffhanger they can't ignore either the celestials. Are they just going to pretend nothing happened,” wrote one disappointed fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“I could care less about the Eternals -- but boy would I love for that celestial to be addressed,” another expressed.

“so what’s was the point of the post credit scene then? bruh im disappointed now,” a third resigned.