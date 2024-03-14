Amber Rose slams claims she dated Kanye West for money: ‘Did it all by myself’

Kanye West and Amber Rose dated from 2008 to 2010

Amber Rose got real about her financial conditions following her split from Kanye West in a new interview.

In a conversation with Jason Lee in the latest episode of his titular show, the 40-year-old model revealed she was baring on scraps at the time of her breakup with the Grammy-winning rapper.

Rose and West were together for two years before calling it quits in 2010.

The Amber Rose Show alum explained that she made an account on X, formerly Twitter, and asked fellow rapper Nicki Minaj to promote it.

She ended up gaining around 350K followers following a shoutout from the Pink Friday Girls singer.

“When I left I had no money. I had absolutely nothing. I had no money at all. I had nothing,” she told host Lee, adding, "I had a passport.”

The Sinister star recalled “begging” an apartment owner to let her rent a vacant space for free for three months.

“I was doing North Carolina, Memphis, Atlanta” while charging $2500 “all in” for public appearances at events, Rose shared.

Amber also shut down claims about dating Kanye for fame and money, saying: “I did it, by myself. I did the groundwork.”

The television personality noted that she ended up making her first million dollars in 2011, a year after parting ways with Kanye West.