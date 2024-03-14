Kate Middleton shares concerns for children after ‘manipulated’ photo scandal

Kate and William welcomed George back in July 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry express significant worries about their three children as they navigate life in the public eye, a Royal expert claimed.

They are determined to ensure that George, Charlotte, and Louis experience as much normalcy as feasible despite their royal status, even though 10-year-old Prince George is second in line to the throne.

Kate and William welcomed George back in July 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

But as the trio grow, their parents face new challenges, it has been claimed. But royal expert Richards Fitzwilliams told the Express that the Prince and Princess of Wales have one major fear when it comes to the three young Royals. He said: "[Kate and William] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of him and of Charlotte and Louis."

Mr Fitzwilliams said: "The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics which get publicised worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable."

Chatting about George, who is the oldest of the three, and will one day be King, the expert said: "Whether as Page of Honour at the Coronation or blowing bubbles on a visit to Canada, whatever he does as he is the future King is of interest. We know little bits about George, like he loves dancing, playing tennis and eating pizza. We also get to see photos of him on special days and at some Royal events."

Mr Fitzwilliams continued: "His mum and dad know it's important for him and his brother and sister to have their own space as they grow up."

The news follows claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales told the King their kids will always come "before duty". Reports suggest the King had been asking his eldest son and daughter-in-law to take on more Royal duties, but the couple made it clear that their children are their top priority.

It comes after Kate made a public apology for editing a family photograph published around the world.

Kate admitted making several changes to a picture, released to celebrate Mother’s Day, showing her embracing her three children at their Windsor home.