Prince William mocked by US cartoon for his role in Kate Middleton's absence

Prince William has been dealt a fresh blow as he is mocked by The Washington Post in the wake of Kate Middleton’s photo editing row.

In an editorial cartoon posted on the magazine’s website on Wednesday, the magazine insinuated at the Prince of Wales’ involvement in the princess’ current absence from the public eye as well as latest Mother’s Day photo scandal.

William could be seen holding on to Kate’s cardboard cut-out, controlling it with strings to make it wave from the Kensington Palace window.

The cartoon also featured some leftover wood, a bundle of string and a pair of scissors lying in the background.

It shortly drew attention of the internet users for its implied connotations after Kate admitted to editing the Mother’s Day portrait with her kids posted on their official social media account last week.

“OMG, the Washington Post went there,” wrote one on X, formerly Twitter, adding: “Well, Prince William did seek out attention from [US], and we are just giving it to him.”

The latest jibe comes in the wake of royal heir’s radio silence on the whereabouts of his wife, who underwent abdominal surgery in January.