Valerie Bertinelli unveils mystery romance after Tom Vitali divorce

Valerie Bertinelli is giving love another chance.
The Food Network alum revealed she is back in the dating pool in a conversation with USA Today on Tuesday, nearly two years after her divorce from husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale.
The 63-year-old actress refused to unveil the identity of the mystery man, however, noted: “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man.”
Bertinelli continued: “I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”
She explained that her lover was “not on my radar,” who threw her plans of “dying with my six cats and my dogs” off the track.
“So this came out of left field,” the One Day at a Time star gushed, “and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special.”
Bertinelli filed for a divorce from Vitale in May 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for separation.
Despite insisting that there was no bad blood between the former couple, the cookbook author embraced the happiness brought by their separation on several occasions over the past few months.
